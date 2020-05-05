Naked Kingsport man arrested after reportedly hitting police cruiser

Kingsport police said a naked man was arrested following an incident that involved him hitting an officers cruiser.

Officers were on scene at the Maple Oak Apartments when a naked man "jumped from the shadows" and started beating on the police cruiser while yelling, according to reports.

Police said the man, identified as Samuel Bellamy, then ran back toward the apartments and began climbing trees.

Reports state, as more officers arrived Bellamy ran away towards a nearby parking lot. Bellamy reportedly refused officers commands and was tased.

Bellamy told offices he had used meth, according to police.

He was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center before being transported to the Kingsport City Jail.

Bellamy is charged with disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.