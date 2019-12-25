Naked man accused of stabbing woman in Bowling Green apartment

On Wednesday morning, the Warren County Sheriff's Office responded to East Heights to a complaint of a stabbing.

Authorities found Terrell Clark naked outside of the apartment. After an investigation, it was determined that Clark had forced his way inside the apartment and assaulted the complainant's wife.

In self-defense, Clark was also stabbed several times. Terrell Clark was flown to Skyline Hospital for treatment. The female victim was transported to the hospital for injuries as well.

According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, the investigation is still ongoing.