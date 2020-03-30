Naked man charged in Powell sausage assault

One man was taken into custody after court documents show he was accused of entering a Powell gas station completely in the nude.

According to records, Jalen Clay went into the Rocky Top Market on East Emory Road Saturday afternoon without any clothes on.

Clay allegedly took a bottle of water and left without paying.

A witness told investigators that Clay re-entered the store shortly after and began knocking items off the shelves.

Clay allegedly punched one woman in the head, then began throwing sausages at the cashier.

Arrest records show Clay was stunned by officers repeatedly before they were able to take him into custody. He faces charges of assault.

