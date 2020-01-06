Naked woman arrested after deadly turnpike crash

A deadly wreck in Oklahoma involved a naked woman and a car that was fully engulfed in flames.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested 26-year-old Candice Conley for allegedly ramming and killing 21-year-old Mercedes Tyler causing her to spin out of control.

Authorities say Conley was going 100 miles per hour on the turnpike when she rammed into the back of Tyler's red SUV, causing it to flip several times.

"You just start praying. You hope, but you know they didn't make it," a witness said.

The force of the impact catapulted the 21-year-old from her car.

Tyler was pronounced dead before any help could arrive.

"It was a tear jerker," a witness said.

According to KFOR, a sea of flames and smoke were seen billowing off the Turner Turnpike near Stroud, Oklahoma.

Troopers say Conley kept going, driving five more miles before noticing her own car was on fire.

Conley swerved off the road herself when her car became fully engulfed, causing a large grass fire on the side of the highway.

According to police, Conley allegedly jumped out of the car, stripped off her clothes and ran half a mile before Lincoln County deputies caught up to her.

Conley was arrested for first-degree manslaughter and sits in the Lincoln County Jail.

"Take your time because your loved ones want you to come home," a witness said.

According to KFOR, it is still unclear if Conley was under the influence or if either driver was wearing seat belts.

