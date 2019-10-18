Nancy Drew inspires East Tennessee private investigator

Kimberly Litton was about 10-years-old when she first read The Bungalow Mystery and other stories about Nancy Drew. She got hooked on the mystery genre. Little did she know that after becoming a mom and grandma, she'd enjoy being a real-life private investigator. "The young girl solving those mysteries. She was just a teenager," said Litton of the character that inspired books and television shows.

Litton has been working in the world of real-life private investigations with her husband, Gary, for the past 25 years. She said she takes her license seriously and that protection that gives the public. "The state sets the guidelines on what you can and cannot do legally." Litton pointed out that the Nancy Drew character portrayed in books and now in the CW television series would not be old enough to earn a license in Tennessee until she's 21.

As for her work at Gary Litton Investigators, Litton said she helps with several different scenarios that involve concerns between people in person and professional life. "See what's going on between husbands and wives. Child custody. Workers comp."

While Litton is excited to watch the new Nancy Drew series on the CW, she said her schedule makes it difficult to know when she'd be home to watch it. Her detective duties include being on call at all hours. "You're called out all hours of the day and night.

And then you're in the car waiting for a few moments of action to take place." She said she'd have to record the new show at home, "I'll put some things on the DVR if I know they're coming, if we do have an opportunity to sit down and watch it."

As for the comparison to real-life detective work and the quick work of super sleuth Nancy Drew in a book or TV episode, Litton doesn't promise exactly the same results in solving everyone's case. "Not everybody's but I'd say we come pretty close, at least 95 percent of em."

