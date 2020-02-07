Tennessee man convicted of sex-trafficking 12-year-old runaway

Tennessee officials said a Nashville man was convicted of sex trafficking a minor by a federal jury on Thursday.

Tavarie Williams, 40, was found guilty of sex trafficking a minor and transportation of a minor for the purpose of engaging in prostitution and criminal sexual activity, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Williams was found not guilty of a third count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to evidence and testimony presented in the week-long trial, Williams picked up a 12-year-old runaway girl in San Antonio, Texas, in June 2016. Williams reportedly posted ads on Backpage.com advertising the girl for prostitution.

During this time, officials said Williams transported the girl to Memphis, Nashville and Knoxville for the purpose of engaging in sexual activities with Backpage clients.

During the trial, officials said Williams engaged in sexual intercourse with the 12-year-old.

In July 2016, Williams was arrested at a hotel in Franklin, Tenn., and the 12-year-old was rescued.

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Marshals Service, Franklin Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff's office investigated the case.

TBI released a 2011 assessment that found 85 percent of Tennessee counties reported at least one case of sex trafficking.

In 2019 the State of Tennessee received the highest grade in the country when it comes to fighting human trafficking.

