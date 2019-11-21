Nashville mayor pledges to foster animals once a month

Nashville Mayor John Cooper has said he will foster an animal for a day each month at his downtown office.

Metro Animal Care and Control has made an initiative called the Bow Wow Breakout program in order to give these animals a break from shelter life.

Delilah, a 2-year-old brown Labrador retriever is set to be the first animal Mayor Cooper will foster.

"You never know, they might just find their forever home, and you might find yourself being rescued," Cooper told WTVF.

For more information on the Bow Wow Breakout Program, click here.

