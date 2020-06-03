Nashville Superspeedway to host first ever Cup race in 2021

NASCAR is set to return to Nashville, Tennessee in 2021.

Nashville Superspeedway will hold a Cup Race for the first time next season.

It ends NASCAR's decade-long absence from the track.

The Nashville track is owned by Dover Motorsports, Inc. Dover has held Cup Race weekends each year since 1969.

Dover will give up one of its dates and move it to Nashville for an expected late June 2021 race weekend.

Nashville Superspeedway held Xfinity and Truck events from 2001 until 2011.

