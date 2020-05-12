Nashville Uber driver jumps from moving vehicle to escape kidnapping

Carolina Vargas says she had no choice but to bail out of her Ford Explorer at 60 miles per hour on a highway in Georgia.

(CNN)

"I took my seatbelt off and grabbed my phone and in that second that's when I opened the door and jumped. I just remember feeling a ball of fire where the tire drove over me."

Vargas says she was trying to escape a man who police have identified as Christopher Miller. She drives Uber out of Nashville and says Miller -- a truck driver -- hired her to take him to a hotel all the way in Cleveland, Tennessee while mechanics worked on his rig.

Nothing happened on that trip. But, then Friday Vargas says Miller called asking her to come get him for a return trip to Nashville to get his truck.

This time she said he pulled a knife.

"I didn't do anything to trigger him and he put the knife here and said now you are going to do what I say."

Vargas says Miller directed her to drive south. She begged him to let her go, then realized her only choice was to jump from the speeding SUV.

"I didn't break one bone. And I'm so grateful just to be alive. I couldn't believe everything was so fast."

Investigators say Miller -- the suspect -- escaped in Vargas' Explorer.

A good samaritan stopped to help Vargas on the shoulder of the road and called the police.

The 26-year-old was badly bleeding with trauma to her face. She lost three teeth and her body was badly bruised.

Miller was able to escape in her SUV but was arrested in Jacksonville Monday.

