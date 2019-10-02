Nashville Uber driver calls 911 after finding shooting victim in street

Nashville police said a man was taken to a local hospital after an Uber driver found him lying in the road with gunshot wounds.

CBS affiliate, WTVF, reported the incident happened early Wednesday morning.

Metro police said the victim told investigators he heard a gunshot while walking down the street and realized he'd been hit in the ankle.

The Uber driver reportedly found the victim in the road and called 911. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Officials said a description of the suspect is not known yet.

