Nashville Uber riders can soon ride with pets

Uber is testing a new program that would allow riders to bring their pets with them in Nashville.

The new pilot program called Uber Pet was designed for customers who own pets that are not service animals.

The program will not replace the current policy on service dogs, according to Uber.

Uber Pet begins Oct. 16 and will only be available in select cities including Nashville, Austin, Denver, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Philidelphia, Phoenix and Tampa Bay.

Uber says riders will see a significant surcharge for allowing pets into the vehicles. Drivers will have the decision to opt-out of Uber Pet trips in their preferences menu.

