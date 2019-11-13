Nashville chiropractor arrested after alleged sexual assault of patient

A chiropractor in Nashville was arrested and charged for his alleged actions with a female patient.

Police said, Kirk Jones, 69, was arrested on a grand jury indictment Tuesday. Kirk was charged with two counts of sexual battery without consent, according to court records.

Metro police said they began their investigation in September after a 24-year-old patient of his called after leaving an appointment.

The woman told police she went to the office for a chiropractic issue and Jones' contact with her was "sexual in nature" and occurred without her consent, according to CBS-affiliate WTVF.

Jones was arrested and his bond was set at $10,000.

