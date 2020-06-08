Nashville private school removes confederate statue

A Nashville private school has removed a confederate statue from its campus after a petition was signed by nearly 300 people.

An alum at Montgomery Bell Academy started a petition to remove a statue of Confederate soldier Sam Davis.

Robert Hill said he understands some people see the statue as a sign of systematic racism.

"I mean I definitely understand people's frustration, I think there's a lot going on that hasn't changed," said Hill.

After the petition circulated and was signed, MBA said they would remove the statue.

"I pretty much feel that it's a part of history, and you can't really hide history. I mean it's best to educate yourself on it so you don't repeat it, and if you started moving everything that reminds you of the history, I think people start forgetting it, and you may relapse," said Hill.

According to MBA, the statue will be off campus within the week.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.