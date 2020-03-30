Nashville company donates fresh produce to Knoxville food service workers

What do you do with a warehouse of fresh produce you can't sell? For Nashville-based wholesaler Freshpoint, the answer was simple: donate it by the truckload.

With bars and restaurants forced to operate as take-out or delivery only establishments, companies haven't been using nearly the amount of produce as they normally would.

"It's caused much less demand on our produce especially," said Tupelo Honey Cafe executive chef Dave Wilson.

FreshPoint is one Tupelo Honey's main produce suppliers and after realizing it couldn't move all of its product, reached out to the managers of the restaurant to set up a donation for local food service workers who have been laid off due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

"I think at this point all of the restaurant industry has become a family again. There's no real competition there, we're just trying to help each other through this tough time," said Wilson.

Emily Chalifoux worked at Tupelo Honey up until last Wednesday and expressed her gratitude to both her former employer and FreshPoint on Monday.

"I think it's really heartwarming that they'd be able to reach out to the community that way, partering with the distributor and doing a little community outreach to people who are in need right now."

Wilson says he isn't sure if FreshPoint will send anouther donation but believes other regional suppliers could make similar drop-offs to restaurants and food banks in the coming weeks.