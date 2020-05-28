Nashville continuing to provide COVID-19 patient data to first responders, law enforcement

Top health officials say Nashville will continue to provide private medical data of COVID-19 patients to first responders despite the state’s recently determining that doing so created a false sense of security for those on the front line.

Gov. Bill Lee’s administration announced earlier this week that the state would soon halt providing first responders the names and addresses of people who've tested positive for the coronavirus.

However, on Thursday, Nashville Public Health Director Dr. Michael Caldwell defended the policy.

He says the data is a valuable tool to police officers, firefighters, EMTs and others responding to emergency calls.

