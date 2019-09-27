Nashville dog walker stabbed by beggar near dog park

Nashville police said a man was stabbed by a man begging for money while walking his dog near a dog park.

Officers were called to the dog park early Friday morning, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Police said the man was walking his dog when he was approached by another man who asked for a dollar.

The dog walker reportedly told the man he didn't have cash before then other man stabbed him with a box cutter.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to be okay, according to officials.

Metro Nashville police said the suspect ran from the scene and was not captured. Police said they couldn't confirm the suspect was a homeless man, but that there have been many issues with homeless people in the area.

Central Precinct officers said 32 percent of its aggravated assault cases involved the homeless.

