Nashville man accused trespassing, watching pornography in hotel lobby

Nashville police said a man was arrested after staff at a hotel called and complained that he refused to stop watching pornography in the lobby, WTVF reported.

The man, who was not a guest at the Hilton Garden Inn, was previously told he was not welcomed on the property, according to reports.

The man reportedly continued to watch porn on one of the business center computers, even after officers approached him.

The man was arrested and charged with trespassing.

