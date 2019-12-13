Nashville man seriously injured after road rage shooting on I-24

Metro Nashville police said they are still on the search for a woman who reportedly shot another driver during a road rage shooting on Interstate 24 in Nashville.

The shooting was reported at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and eastbound lanes were closed until after 7:30 p.m., WTVF reported.

The victim told MNPD officials he merged onto 1-24 East from I-440 in heavy traffic when another driver repeatedly tried to cut in front of him.

The 28-year-old victim said the driver pulled beside his vehicle, flipped him off and started shooting. The driver reportedly fired shots, three of which hit the victim in the back of the leg. Officials said the victim was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The victim is in serious condition, but expected to recover, according to reports.

Officials said a second vehicle was struck by a round but no one inside the vehicle was injured.

Police described the shooter as driving a black, four-door, Audi. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

