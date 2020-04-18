Nashville mayor says 20 percent tax hike possible due to COVID-19 closures

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said the federal government will not aid the city in dealing with the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5.

In an exclusive interview with WTVF's Phil Williams, Mayor Copper said taxpayers could end up paying the price. The mayor warned of a possible property tax increase of more than 20 percent.

Mayor Cooper said the current budget situation is the worst in the city' s history. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and forced business closures devastated most of the city's economic life.

The mayor said the federal stimulus program will not provide the help Nashville needs with its budget shortfall, WTVF reported. According to the mayor, restrictions placed on the program prohibit it from being used to help pay for anything a city government had previously budgeted. The restrictions include police, fire and schools.

"Now, in some areas, such as transportation and housing there may be a little bit of cavalry assistance, but for the big numbers, there is no federal cavalry here. We are on our own," Cooper told WTVF.

The city of Nashville had budgeted for nearly $479 in local sales taxes in 2020. Officials said that number is now expected to come in at $383 million.

The total expected shortfall is projected to be just under $250 million. The money will have to come from cash revenues, which Mayor Cooper said will need to be replaced in the next fiscal year.

"There is no choice but to have a significant increase in property taxes," Mayor Cooper told WTVF.

Cooper said he expects property taxes to increase more than 20 percent.

According to Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5, the mayor said reopening Nashville will help but the city needs help from the federal government to allow stimulus money to be used for basic government services.

To watch the full interview, click here.

