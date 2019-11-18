Nashville mom arrested after allegedly shooting at car with son inside

Nashville police said a 34-year-old woman was arrested after she fired into a vehicle where the father of her children and her 3-year-old son were sitting.

Sherika Skelton told police the incident started when she was arguing with the father of her children and he shoved her, according to CBS-affiliate WTVF.

Police said the man pulled over at a gas station and that's when Skelton got out of the car and reportedly pointed the gun at them.

Skelton fired multiple shots, shattering a window and piercing a panel on the truck, according to reports. Police said another bullet hit the door next to where the child was sitting.

Officials said Skelton was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment. She was held on a $75,000 bond.

