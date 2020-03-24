Nashville mother confesses to murder of daughter 10 years ago

Police said a Nashville mother was arrested Monday night for the murder of her infant daughter ten years ago after she confessed that she was responsible.

Zohal Sakwall, 40, reportedly told police on June 15, she laid her 4-month-old daughter down for a nap, and when she returned, the infant had become entangled in a blanket and suffocated.

The baby was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, WTVF reported.

According to autopsy reports, the death was ruled an accident.

Officials said on, Jan. 31 Sakwall called the youth services division of Metro Nashville police and told detectives she lied about the baby's death. Sakwall also told detectives she destroyed evidence and staged the scene to cover up the murder.

Detectives interviewed Sakwall at the police headquarters, where she admitted to suffocating her daughter with a plastic bag because the child caused disruption to her life, according to MNPD.

Sakwall was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. She is being held on a $200,000 bond.

