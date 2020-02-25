Nashville named one of America's hardest working cities

A new report says Nashville is one of the top 20 hardest-working cities in America.

WalletHub released the report after comparing the "116 largest cities across 11 key metrics." Those metrics were things such as average workweek hours, employment rate, idle youth, commute time and average leisure time spent per day.

According to the report, Nashville ranks 16 out of 116. The top city is Anchorage, Alaska, while the 116th city is Detroit.

Memphis also landed on the list at 94. Read the full report here.

