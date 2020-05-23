Nashville officer shot while walking dog, suspect shot, killed following pursuit

An off-duty Metro Nashville police officer was injured after being shot while walking his dog near Ashland City Thursday night. Police later shot and killed the suspect on Interstate 440 following a pursuit.

According to Metro Nashville police, Officer Darrell Osment was walking his dog near Bull Run Road in Northwest Davidson County around 9:00 p.m. when he walked past a man he didn't know. The two exchanged "hello's," police said.

After the officer and man walked past each other, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Officer Osment in the shoulder. According to police, the gunman fired his gun again as Officer Osment was on the ground, but missed and hit the dirt.

Officer Osment was reportedly able to get up and run to a nearby relative's home to call 911 and give dispatchers a description of the suspect's vehicle as it left the parking lot of a nearby church.

"Osment is in plain clothes, no indication he works for the police department. Just very strange. This is absolutely bizarre." said Don Aaron with Metro Nashville Police Department's Public Affairs Office.

Officers were able to spot the suspect's vehicle quickly and deploy spike strips near the North Precinct. As the suspect's vehicle came by, the gunman began firing at an officer again. No one was hit by the gunfire and the suspect continued driving.

According to police, Spike strips were put down as the suspect drove onto I-440. The suspect stopped in the eastbound lanes near the Nolensville Pike exit.

"The suspect's door comes open and the officers report that shots are being fired by the suspect," said Aaron. "They exchanged shots, and returned fire."

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Josh DeVine identified the suspect as 48-year-old William Johnson Jr. DeVine.

DeVine says three officers fired at Johnson, who was shot and killed.

The three officers were identified as Officer David Long, Officer Jacob Krispin, and Officer Terrence Stuckey.

Officer Osment reports he was shot without provocation or warning after passing the gunman on the street. This is the suspect's weapon on I-440 at his car. Three MNPD officers were involved in the reported exchange of gunfire. pic.twitter.com/Fr4jVnSM5P — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 22, 2020

Officers said they recovered the suspect's 9mm pistol on the ground next to his vehicle.

“There is a large volume of ballistics evidence. We estimate that more than 50 rounds have to be gathered on the interstate,” said DeVine.

Officer Osment was admitted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with the gunshot wound to his right shoulder. The bullet needed to be removed from his body said police. Osment was released Friday evening and will be continuing to recover with his family.

According to investigators, Officer Osment has worked for the Metro Nashville Police Department for 13 years. He is currently assigned to the property and evidence facility.

Because this police-involved shooting involves a death, the TBI will take over the case.

