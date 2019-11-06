Nashville paramedic accused of leaving the scene of an accident

A Nashville paramedic was arrested after police said he crashed his pickup truck and left the scene.

A sports bar employee reported to police that a highly intoxicated man left the bar and drove away in a black pickup truck with firefighter tags, according to CBS-affiliate WTVF.

Police found the truck unoccupied, just after midnight. Officers said they found a partially drunken bottle of wine in the passenger floorboard.

According to the arrest report, the truck destroyed a stop sign, broke a guidewire for a utility pole and crashed into a tree causing major damage.

Police were able to identify the driver by comparing a receipt from the bar to the truck's registration information.

Dontre Montrell Doxley was arrested and released from jail Tuesday morning. Doxley faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident with injury or damage and an open container violation.

Doxley became a paramedic with the Nashville Fire Department in Sept. 2016.

Fire officials said the arrest should not reflect the rest of the department.

"We are aware of the charges against Paramedic Dontre Doxley. As part of our Civil Service process, we will not be able to make a statement on his compliance or failure to comply with any of our OPGs because that could hamper further disciplinary procedures if warranted," Joseph Pleasant with the Nashville Fire Department said. "The arrest of Paramedic Doxley should not reflect on the other more than 1,200 personnel who serve the residents and visitors of Nashville with pride every day of the year 24 hours a day."

