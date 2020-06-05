Nashville police arrest man in connection to courthouse damage

Nashville police announced Friday that a 25-year-old man was arrested in connection to damages that occurred to the Historic Metro Nashville Courthouse during protests last Saturday.

Police said on Twitter that Nicholas Barrett used a skateboard to break out windows and threw it at a marked police vehicle, causing damage to the driver's side.

BREAKING: Detectives just arrested Nicholas Barrett, 25, on charges of agg. riot & vandalism for Sat's attack on the Historic Courthouse where he used a skateboard to break out windows & later threw a skateboard at a marked patrol car on 2nd/Commerce, damaging the driver's side. pic.twitter.com/02f7fjKe9V — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 5, 2020

Barrett was charged with aggravated riot and vandalism.

WTVF reported he was the fifth person to be arrested in connection to the incident.

