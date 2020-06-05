Nashville police arrest man in connection to courthouse damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -- Nashville police announced Friday that a 25-year-old man was arrested in connection to damages that occurred to the Historic Metro Nashville Courthouse during protests last Saturday.

Police said on Twitter that Nicholas Barrett used a skateboard to break out windows and threw it at a marked police vehicle, causing damage to the driver's side.

Barrett was charged with aggravated riot and vandalism.

WTVF reported he was the fifth person to be arrested in connection to the incident.

