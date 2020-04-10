Possible COVID-19 outbreak at Tyson chicken plant, Nashville health officials investigating

Tyson Foods announced this week the company will be giving about $60 million in “thank you” bonuses to its frontline workers and truck drivers. / Source: (WBTV)
Posted: 
Updated: Fri 8:32 PM, Apr 10, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -- The Metro Nashville Health Department is reportedly investigating a possible cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Tyson chicken plant in Goodlettsville.

WTVF reported that the city has been working with the chicken company over the last few days.

Tyson reportedly employs 1,600 people at the plant.

As of April 10, Tennessee had 4,862 cases of COVID-19.

