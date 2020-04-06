Nashville police say father's killing of son may be 'justifiable homicide'

Tennessee police say a father's shooting and killing of his son may be considered "justifiable homicide."

WTVF reported that 29-year-old Tony Waters Jr. was shot and killed by 47-year-old father, Tony Waters Sr., at their family home on Collier Avenue in Nashville on Saturday night.

Officers said they responded to the home around 8 p.m. and were told Waters Jr. was drunk and had punched his cousin and stepmother before running away.

Investigators said the stepmother had to be transported to a hospital for treatment. WTVF reported that police spoke to Waters' father and the assault victims before leaving to get warrants for Waters Jr.

Waters Sr. told police, while they were gone, his son returned. He added that Waters Jr. became irate and lunged at him.

Waters Sr. told police he fired a warning shot and continued to tell his son to leave. Waters Sr. said after his son grabbed him around the neck, he shot him. WTVF reported Waters Jr. was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers were called back to home at 10:25 p.m. in to respond to the shooting.

No charges have been placed against Waters Sr. South Precinct detectives will be staffing the case with the District Attorney’s Office.

