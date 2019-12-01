Murder suspects among 4 juvenile escapees in Nashville

Nashville Metro police are on the search for four teens who escaped from the Juveline Detention Center downtown Saturday night, WTVF reported.

Police said the group of teens was on work detail when their supervisor left them alone while he broke up a fight somewhere else in the facility. The four teens managed to get on an elevator and reportedly used staff protocols to ride to the ground floor where they left the building.

Decorrius Wright, 16, and Morris Marsh, 17, are murder suspects. The other two escapees, Brandon Caruthers, 17, and Calvin Howse, 15, both have armed robbery and gun possession charges, according to reports.

Police said nearly 35 minutes went by before anyone at the Juvenile Detention Center called police.

The group was last seen running on south 2nd Street towards Jefferson Street, according to police.

Officials said they are considered extremely dangerous. If you see them call the Emergency Communications Center immediately at 615-862-8500.

