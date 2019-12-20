Nashville police spent nearly $250,000 searching for escaped teens

Nashville police said nearly $250,000 was spent in the week-long search for four escaped teens.

The four teens escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center in downtown Nashville on Nov. 30. Decorrius Wright, 16, Morris Marsh, 17, Brandon Caruthers, 17 and Calvin Howse, 15, were out of their cells cleaning when staff left them alone to break up a fight in another part of the facility.

Metro police said more than 170 officers were apart of the search. Nashville police spokesperson, Don Aaron said the officers made finding the teens their number one priority while temporarily pushing some other cases off to the side, WTVF reported.

"When we look at all hours worked, and all the dollars involved for the personnel alone the equation came out to nearly a quarter-million dollars," Aaron said.

Nashville officials said the exact dollar amount was $241,904.93.

Police said the money was spent on the following:

- Total shift time (regular duty) hours: 2,694,75

- Total overtime hours: 2,205.05

- The estimated regular shift pay, excluding fringe calculations, is $81,355.88. With fringe (health insurance, social security, etc.) the total is $112,982.65

- The estimated overtime pay, excluding fringe calculations, is $107,444.19. With fringe, the total is $128,922.28

Aaron said the cost was necessary to find the four dangerous teens. Officials said many hours were spent looking at surveillance videos, gathering intelligence information and trying to figure out how the teens escaped in the first place.

"We’ve provided our cost calculations to the metro legal department and I suspect there’s going to be some effort to recoup the cost from the company that runs the juvenile detention center," Aaron said.

Aaron said gross negligence and error on the part of the employees at the facility allowed the escape to happen and he believes they should cover the cost.

Copyright 2019 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

