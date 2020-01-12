Nashville rental car employee admits to stealing two dozen key fobs

Police said an Enterprise Rent-A-Car employee was arrested at the Nashville International Airport after reportedly stealing numerous key fobs.

Anthony Flemister was questioned by risk management about the numerous key fobs being unaccounted for in the Enterprise inventory.

According to reports, the supervisor heard jingling keys is Flemister's backpack. After a search, officials said a bag with 27 key fobs was found along with marijuana.

Officials said Flemister admitted to stealing five keys per day to resell. Police said they found a notebook where Flemister logged his sales.

Nashville police said the investigation is ongoing.

