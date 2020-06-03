Nashville residents call for defunding police, turning money to social services at meeting

A marathon 11-hour public hearing on Nashville’s budget turned ugly early Wednesday morning after hundreds of people showed up or called in asking the council to defund police and put more money into social services.

Vice Mayor Jim Shulman had an angry confrontation with a group of citizens waiting for their turns to speak.

In videos posted to social media, Shulman can be seen lecturing them and jabbing his finger at them.

He then speaks to a group of policemen and says, “If you haven’t been paying attention in this city, we’ve had problems.”

Protests over the death of George Floyd in Nashville included a fire in the historic courthouse.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.