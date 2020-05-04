Nashville residents could be without power for up to two weeks

Strong storms swept through Tennessee Sunday night and left more than 130,000 Nashville residents without power.

The Nashville Electric Service said the outage was so widespread, it may take up to two weeks to fully restore the power to all customers.

Straight line winds with speeds as high as 60-80 miles per hour knocked down trees and power lines causing one of the larges power outages on record.

When tornadoes hit Davidson County in early March only 50,000 customers were without power. During the historic 2010 flood, 90,000 Nashville residents were without power.

Overnight crews were able to restore power to nearly 30,000 customers.

NES said additional crews will arrive in Nashville to help, but the ongoing pandemic has caused challenges in bringing crews from certain states.

