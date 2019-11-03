Nashville robber hides overnight in movie theater

Metro Nashville Police officers are on the search for a man who reportedly hid in a movie theater overnight in order to rob the manager.

Police said Lloyd Eugene Rhodes, 57, purchased a ticket for a movie Wednesday night and hid inside the building overnight. When the manager reported for work Thursday morning, Rhodes robbed her at gunpoint, according to CBS-affiliate WVTF.

Officials said Rhodes is considered a serial robber.

Rhodes got away in the manager's Black Kia Forte with a Tennessee license plate number of 1M53P4, which police said he stole the keys to.

Officials said Rhodes has committed similar robberies in other cities. He targeted a movie theater in Memphis last week, according to police.

Anyone who sees Rhodes or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

