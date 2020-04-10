Nashville student killed in shooting, police looking for suspect

A high school senior out of Nashville was killed in a shooting Thursday night, and police are still searching for her killer.

Metro police said 17-year-old Ashanti Nikole Posey was shot around 10:10 p.m. on Whites Creek Pike and Green Lane.

Investigators said someone fired at Posey's silver Chevrolet Malibu.

Police said Posey and her 17-year-old passenger had just left a nearby neighborhood where they had made a small marijuana sale.

WTVF reported that Posey's friend wasn't hurt, and she climbed into Posey's lap, drove several miles down the road and ran to a home to get help.

Posey was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

