Nashville to begin deploying bodycams to police in July

The city of Nashville will start deploying body cameras to police in July.

WTVF reported that city Mayor John Cooper made the announcement Monday morning during a COVID-19 briefing. Cooper said the city renegotiated with its vendor to lower the cost of the program, paving way for an early deployment.

The mayor called the system an “important tool in addressing racial injustice throughout Davidson County.” He added that “Body-worn cameras will promote trust between law enforcement officers and the communities they are sworn to serve."

WTVF reported the plan was expected to cost $40 million and require about 200 new staff, but Cooper said, after five months of discussion, they cut the cost to $2.1 million with 16 new staff.

The cameras will be deployed starting in July at the West Precinct with 86 cameras, and sixty-five police cars will be equipped with three in-car cameras. WTVF reported the mayor said the West Precinct was the only precinct with the tech infrastructure in place to support the cameras.