Nashville to host 2022 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships

The 2022 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships will be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The championship will be the final qualifying event before the nomination of the U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"Nashville is once again excited to host the U.S. Figure Skating Championships," Nashville Mayor John Cooper said.

The competition will be held on the 25th anniversary of the 1997 U.S. Figure Skating Championship. This event was the first sporting event in Bridgestone Arena.

The event will be held on Jan. 3-9, 2022.

