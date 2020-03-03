Nashville tornado caught on camera

A tornado touched down north of downtown Nashville, causing severe damage to several areas of town. Two people were killed in East Nashville, according to Metro Police.

Mayor John Cooper spoke from the Farmers Market, where a shelter has been set up for displaced residents. He said officials won't be about able to fully access the damage until daylight. He said at least 20 people have been hospitalized. He urged residents to be cautious, emphasizing that there are gas and ammonia leaks around the city.

Officials with the Nashville Fire Department say they're responding to about 40 structure collapses throughout town. Serious damage was caused in many parts of town including Germantown, where we've seen some of the worst damage. Reporter Chris Conte called the damage "profound," saying hundreds of residents will be displaced.

Metro Schools will be closed on Tuesday, March 3 due to widespread damage. Metro Schools said election polling sites will be open unless otherwise noted.

Several buildings were hit with Jefferson Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard are closed and covered with debris and damage. The Nashville Farmer's Market has been opened as a community shelter for those who have been displaced.

Parts of Tennessee State University's campus was also damaged by the storm. TSU President Glover, campus emergency management and TSUPD are assessing the damage, including several building rooftops and downed trees and power lines. The university is currently on spring break.

Basement East in East Nashville was heavily damaged. Workers tell us that they were able to get into the basement seconds before the building was hit and the roof was ripped off.

Three deaths have also been confirmed in Putnam County. There is extensive damage across the Middle Tennessee area.

