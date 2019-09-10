Nashville vocal coach charged after years of alleged child abuse

A Nashville vocal coach was indicted on child sex abuse charges, according to Metro Nashville Police.

CBS affiliate WTVF reported Laurence "Buzzy" Orange, 73, is facing child rape charges after he reportedly abused a girl over a period of years when the girl was between 5 and 11-years-old.

Orange is the owner of Buzzy Orange Studio of Voice in Nashville. Police say Orange knew the victim outside the vocal studio. Authorities are not ruling out the possibility that there are more victims.

Police began their investigation into Orange in May after the victim and a parent came forward.

During an interview with detectives, Orange made statements that implicated himself in the sexual abuse of the child, according to reports.

Police ask anyone with concerns about Orange's behavior around clients is asked to contact the MNPD Youth Services Division at 615-862-7417.

