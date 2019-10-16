Nashville will not provide emergency shelters this winter

The city of Nashville will not be providing emergency shelters this winter, CBS affiliate WTVF reported on Oct. 16.

Officials with the nonprofit organization Open Table Nashville said the move comes due to a lack of funding.

The organization said former Mayor David Briley was in talks about the depleting budget, but the issue was but off until it could be revisited after the September runoff election.

The group said it learned on Oct. 14 that Metro Social Services wouldn't be able to provide a safe space for the homeless in the winter.

Mayor Cooper's office released this statement:

"We are meeting with the Department of Social Services later this week to learn more and get a better understanding of why this decision was made by the previous administration."

Copyright 2019 WVLT News via WTVF. All rights reserved.