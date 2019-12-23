Nashville woman charged with TennCare fraud

A Davidson County woman has been charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services under $10,000 for allegedly reporting a false Tennessee residence to receive TennCare healthcare insurance benefits.

According to a release, Virginia Watson, 59, is accused of falsely reporting a Tennessee address when she actually resided in Alabama, which disqualified her for TennCare enrollment.

Watson moved to the Nashville area after the period in which the alleged fraud occurred.

"The TennCare program is designed to provide benefits for the residents of Tennessee who rightfully qualify," Inspector Kim Harmon said, "The Office of Inspector General has demonstrated a proven commitment through our diligent investigation process to ensure that our taxpayer's money is being used properly."

TennCare fraud is a Class D felony, if convicted, Watson could face penalties of up to a maximum of 24 years in prison.

According to the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the Legislature, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions.

Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982 or Click hereto follow the prompts that read "Report TennCare Fraud."

