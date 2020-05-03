Nashville woman shot, killed in drive-by shooting

Nashville Metro police said a woman was killed Sunday morning in a drive-by shooting, WTVF reported.

Metro Police said 37-year-old Debbie Boone was shot and killed while in the passenger seat of an SUV.

Boone and her 14-year-old daughter were walking from a convenience store at Clarksville Pike and S. Hamilton Road when Boone recognized a woman she knew driving a GMC Yukon and asked for a ride home.

Police said as the three were on their way back to Boone's apartment, someone in a dark-colored car began shooting at the Yukon at the intersection of Clarksville Pike and 26th Avenue N. around 2 a.m.

Boone was struck by the gunfire and later pronounced dead at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Police say it is not clear at this time why someone shot at the car.

Boone's daughter and the driver were not hurt. This incident is under investigation by police. If you have any information on the incident you can contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.