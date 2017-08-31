Chimney Tops 2 Fire Review: Lack of communications, not negligence to blame

Officials with the National Park Service Division of Fire and Aviation released the findings of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Chimney Tops 2 Fire Review Report on Thursday.

Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke opened the news conference with remarks before authorities announced the recommendations of the extensive fire review report.

The review addressed the Chimney Tops 2 fire from the time of its discovery on Nov. 23, 2016, to the time it left the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Nov. 28, 2016.

Bill Kaage with the National Park Service Division of Fire and Aviation, Chief Joe Stutler with the Chimney Tops 2 Fire Review Team, and Great Smoky Mountains National Park Superintendent Cassius Cash presented the report at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Stutler said the review team found no evidence of negligence by anyone at the park. Stutler continued to say the team identified internal and external communications challenges, citing that radio communications were not set up between National Park Service personnel and Gatlinburg authorities.

Cash said the Friends of the Smokies had raised $2.5 million to provide upgrades to the computer and radio equipment so that park personnel could not only communicate across and within the park, but also to communities surrounding the park.

The chief of the review team called the park's organization "cumbersome" because the line of supervision goes through several people. He said there was room for improvement with a fire program management review.

Stutler said the review team exhausted as many sources as possible gathering information for the report, but did not talk to the juveniles previously accused of starting the firestorm.

Cash said the review will not be a document that sits on the shelf to collect dust. He said he plans to implement the recommendations across the park

"There's not a day that goes by that i don't think about the impact that this fire had on this community," Cash said.

Cash said discussions between the park and surrounding cities, counties and communities — including Gatlinburg officials — have brought many possible solutions to the park’s attention to help prevent what happened last November. For example, Cash said the park would be putting a siren in place similar to the.

"As a resident of this community, this is not a place where just my family and I live. This is our home. These are our people," Cash said at the news conference.

“The bottom line is the Great Smoky Mountains National Park was not prepared for something this unprecedented," Sen. Lamar Alexander said in a statement on the review. "The review makes several useful recommendations to be better prepared for fires in the future, however the report also finds that many of those changes could not have prevented the tragedy that occurred in November 2016. Going forward, we will have to be prepared for fires we’ve never seen before in this part of the country.”

Senator Bob Corker also released the following statement: "The people of Sevier County have shown incredible determination and resilience in the aftermath of this tragedy, and we owe it to them to ensure that the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is prepared to respond to an event of this nature in the future. By outlining recommendations to enhance preparedness, this report is an important step in the right direction. I again want to applaud the first responders, as well as local, state and federal officials, who responded to this unprecedented emergency in a swift manner, and I thank them for the heroic work they did to save lives last November and for the work they continue to do to help the community rebuild."

The park said they would take the review and recommendations from the document and implement them into actionable items by the end of the 2017 calendar year.

The Chimney Tops 2 Fire burned 11,410 acres in Great Smoky Mountains National Park in November 2016. Investigators said the fire merged with other area fires to start the Sevier County wildfires that caused 14 deaths and millions of dollars in damage to the Gatlinburg area.

The highly anticipated report is another piece to the puzzle of how the fire was started and how crews responded.

The City of Gatlinburg and Sevier County released a joint statement about the review on Friday.

"Officials with Sevier County and the City of Gatlinburg have studied the Chimney Tops 2 Fire Review as conducted by the National Park Service. The report is extremely thorough and helps to clarify the events leading up to the firestorm of November 28th, 2016."

"The report’s recommendations to strengthen the management and response to future wildfires within the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are excellent and dovetail with many of the emergency management improvements currently being implemented by Sevier County and the City of Gatlinburg."

"We look forward to working with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to implement these recommendations and others that will be detailed in our separate after-action report."

"We strongly disagree, however, with the characterization made in the Chimney Tops 2 Fire Review that fires of this magnitude are a 'new norm' for our region. As stated in the report and by members of the review team, this fire was an unprecedented event caused by a 'perfect storm' of extreme drought, hurricane-force winds, and arson."

"It was among the worst natural disasters in our nation’s history and no fire of this proportion has ever occurred in our region. Although we can’t know for certain whether an event of this degree will happen again, we are committed to continued cooperation among the county, cities, National Park Service, and local and state agencies to protect our citizens and visitors from any future natural disaster should it occur."

