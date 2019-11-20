Tennessee State Parks hosting Thanksgiving buffets

State Parks across Tennessee will host Thanksgiving buffets on Nov. 28 that will feature traditional roasted turkey, dressing and desserts.

Cumberland Moutain State Park in Crossville is one of the six parks that will provide home-style cooking for guests on Thanksgiving.

Times and prices vary on location. Some areas provide discounts for children and seniors.

The buffets will be at the following locations:

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Crossville

Homestead Harvest Restaurant

11 a.m.-8 p.m.

$16.95, children 6-12 $7.99, children 5-and-under free with adult meal

Senior discounts of 10 percent for those 62-and-older

931-484-7186

24 Office Dr., Crossville

David Crockett State Park

Lawrenceburg

Crockett’s Mill Restaurant

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

$15.95, children 6-11 $7.95 (limit four children per paying adult), children 5-and-under free

Senior discount 10 percent

No reservations

931-762-9541

1400 West Gaines, Lawrenceburg

Henry Horton State Park

Chapel Hill

The Governor’s Table Restaurant

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

$16.95, discounts for children under 12

Senior discount is 10 percent

931-364-8205

4209 Nashville Hwy., Chapel Hill

Montgomery Bell State Park

Burns

The Forge Restaurant

11 a.m.-3 p.m., 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

$15.95, reservations available for parties of eight or more

Senior (62-and-older) discounts of 10 percent, children 6-11 eat at half price, children 5-under eat free

615-797-3101

1020 Jackson Hill Rd., Burns

Natchez Trace State Park

Wildersville

The Western Spur

11 a.m.-7 p.m.

$15.95, children under 5 eat free, seniors (62-and older) receive a 10 percent discount

Reservations for eight or more

731-968-8176, 800-250-8616

567 Pin Oak Lane, Wildersville

Pickwick Landing State Park

Counce

The Captain’s Galley

11 a.m.-7 p.m.

$15.95, children 6-12 half price (limit four children per paying adult), 5-and-under free

Senior discount 10 percent

Reservations for parties of eight or more

731-689-3135

116 State Park Lane, Counce

