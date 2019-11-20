Tennessee State Parks hosting Thanksgiving buffets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- State Parks across Tennessee will host Thanksgiving buffets on Nov. 28 that will feature traditional roasted turkey, dressing and desserts.
Cumberland Moutain State Park in Crossville is one of the six parks that will provide home-style cooking for guests on Thanksgiving.
Times and prices vary on location. Some areas provide discounts for children and seniors.
The buffets will be at the following locations:
Cumberland Mountain State Park
Crossville
Homestead Harvest Restaurant
11 a.m.-8 p.m.
$16.95, children 6-12 $7.99, children 5-and-under free with adult meal
Senior discounts of 10 percent for those 62-and-older
931-484-7186
24 Office Dr., Crossville
David Crockett State Park
Lawrenceburg
Crockett’s Mill Restaurant
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
$15.95, children 6-11 $7.95 (limit four children per paying adult), children 5-and-under free
Senior discount 10 percent
No reservations
931-762-9541
1400 West Gaines, Lawrenceburg
Henry Horton State Park
Chapel Hill
The Governor’s Table Restaurant
11 a.m.-5 p.m.
$16.95, discounts for children under 12
Senior discount is 10 percent
931-364-8205
4209 Nashville Hwy., Chapel Hill
Montgomery Bell State Park
Burns
The Forge Restaurant
11 a.m.-3 p.m., 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
$15.95, reservations available for parties of eight or more
Senior (62-and-older) discounts of 10 percent, children 6-11 eat at half price, children 5-under eat free
615-797-3101
1020 Jackson Hill Rd., Burns
Natchez Trace State Park
Wildersville
The Western Spur
11 a.m.-7 p.m.
$15.95, children under 5 eat free, seniors (62-and older) receive a 10 percent discount
Reservations for eight or more
731-968-8176, 800-250-8616
567 Pin Oak Lane, Wildersville
Pickwick Landing State Park
Counce
The Captain’s Galley
11 a.m.-7 p.m.
$15.95, children 6-12 half price (limit four children per paying adult), 5-and-under free
Senior discount 10 percent
Reservations for parties of eight or more
731-689-3135
116 State Park Lane, Counce
Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.