National Pizza Day deals around East Tennessee

What toppings make your pizza perfect?

Whether its extra cheese or pepperoni, people are celebrating National Pizza Day by enjoying a slice, or more, of pizza on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Nearly 70 percent of Americans eat pizza at least a few times per month, according to a study by Coupon Fellow. More than 30 percent of Americans said they eat pizza once a week or more.

According to Coupon Fellow, American's prefer Domino's pizza. Pizza Hut was close behind, with Papa John's coming in at third.

Below is a list of pizza deals you can get on National Pizza Day:

Pizza Hut

Pizza will celebrate National Pizza Day by giving customers $5 off orders $25 and up on Feb. 9.

Papa John's

On National Pizza Day, Papa John's is giving customers 25 percent off regularly priced menu items.

Domino's

Domino's is celebrating the special day by offering a large or medium three-topping pizza for just $7.99 each with code "9174."

Little Ceasar's

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 9, Little Ceasars is offering its new stuffed pretzel crust pizza for only $9. The pretzel crust pizza will be $6 on National Pizza Day.

Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is even joining in on the National Pizza Day fun by offering a medium one-topping pizza and two drinks for $16.99 or two large one-topping pizzas with four drinks for $32.99.

Cicis

On Feb. 9, Cicis' customers can get three medium one-topping pizzas for $12.

Blaze Pizza

For those wanting to join in on National Pizza Day, but don't want to leave their house, Postmates has a deal for you. Customers can get one free large 14-inch pizza from Blaze Pizza through Postmates. Use code "PIZZADAY" at checkout on your order of $25 or more.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness will offer members free pizza from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on National Pizza Day. The gym is also inviting anyone 18 and older to work out for free Sunday with a valid photo ID.

