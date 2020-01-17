Natural Light offers free beer to anyone turning 21 in 2020

Are you turning 21 this year? Well, Natural Light wants to help you celebrate.

The beer company said it's celebrating its 43rd year in business by giving a free case of beer to anyone who turns 21 in 2020.

Any 21-year-old who purchases a case of Natural Light can submit their receipt of UPC code for their purchase online.

Natural Light representatives said the customer must also provide documentation that proves they turned 21 in 2020. After customers submit the rebate, the company will refund the cost of the case.

Turning 21 is a big ****ing deal, and we want to help you celebrate. So for all the 21 year olds in 2020, your next Natty is on us. More details here: https://t.co/aNsyfKfP1p #NattyBDay pic.twitter.com/QA5Dsr4xHo — Natural Light (@naturallight) January 8, 2020

