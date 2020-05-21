Navel Air Station on lock down, threat neutralized

The Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi is on lockdown status after reports of an active shooter "in the vicinity of the North Gate," the base posted on its Facebook page.

The station is now reporting the threat has been neutralized.

"If you are in or near the North Gate get out and away to safety. Execute lockdown procedures -- remain indoors and away from windows," NAS said.

The lockdown was reported at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

