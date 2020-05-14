Nearly 40% of low-income workers lost their jobs in March

Nearly 40 percent of people with a household income below $40,000 lost their jobs in March, according to the Economic Well-Being of US Households.

CNN reported that, according to the findings, lower-income Americans, as well as black and Hispanic people, bear the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic's financial fallout. They were more likely to be in sectors that are laying off or furloughing employees.

From the start of March through early April, 19 percent of adults said they lost a job, were furloughed or had their hours reduced. CNN reported that 64 percent of adults who said they lost a job or saw their hours cut expected to be able to pay their bills in April, while 9 in 10 said their bosses expected to bring them back on the job.

According to the report, people with college degrees were more likely to telecommute, and 63 percent of workers with at least a bachelor's degree worked entirely from home.

