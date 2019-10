Nearly 4,000 North Knoxville residents are without power Saturday afternoon.

Knoxville Utilities Board officials said they are aware of the outage impacting 3,825 customers.

KUB said they have crews working to restore power quickly and safely. Full power is expected to be restored by 4:30 p.m.

If you are experiencing a power outage you are asked to report it online.

