Nearly 4,000 without power as storms hit Knoxville

The Knoxville Utilities Board said nearly 4,000 people were without power on Monday night as storms rolled into East Tennessee.

As of about 10 p.m., 3,757 people were without power in Knoxville, a good portion of those being in South Knoxville. The restoration time for some areas says midnight. Go to the KUB outage map here.

A WVLT Weather Alert is in effect for the overnight as strong storms from the Deep South roll through East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky.

