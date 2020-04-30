More than 6% of all Tennesseeans have filed for unemployment since March

There were 43,792 new unemployment claims in Tennessee during the week ending April 25, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

That brings the total number of claims since the week ending March 14 to 440,007.

For the week of April 25, 324,543 claims were continued along with the week's new claims.

New claims filed by region for the week ending April 25 are as follows:

Greater Memphis - 8,215

Northwest Tennessee - 1,105

Southwest Tennessee - 1,480

Northern Middle Tennessee - 14,927

Southern Middle Tennessee - 3,251

Upper Cumberland - 1,510

Southeast Tennessee - 5,018

East Tennessee - 9,290

Northeast Tennessee - 2,379

West TN Mobile American Job Center - 14

Middle TN Mobile American Job Center- 147

East TN Mobile America Job Center - 15

