More than 6% of all Tennesseeans have filed for unemployment since March

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — There were 43,792 new unemployment claims in Tennessee during the week ending April 25, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
That brings the total number of claims since the week ending March 14 to 440,007.
For the week of April 25, 324,543 claims were continued along with the week's new claims.
New claims filed by region for the week ending April 25 are as follows:
Greater Memphis - 8,215
Northwest Tennessee - 1,105
Southwest Tennessee - 1,480
Northern Middle Tennessee - 14,927
Southern Middle Tennessee - 3,251
Upper Cumberland - 1,510
Southeast Tennessee - 5,018
East Tennessee - 9,290
Northeast Tennessee - 2,379
West TN Mobile American Job Center - 14
Middle TN Mobile American Job Center- 147
East TN Mobile America Job Center - 15
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.